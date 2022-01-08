Splatsin will vote for a new chief and council Monday

Splatsin All Candidates Forum from Splatsin on Vimeo.

Splatsin residents will be going to the polls Monday to elect a new chief and council.

The candidates for Kukpi7 (chief) are incumbent Wayne Christian who has been re-elected numerous times, and challengers Douglas Thomas and Randy Williams.

Running for Tkwamipla7 (council) are Trina Antoine, Leonard Edwards, Loretta Eustache, Edna Felix, Floyd (Stan) Felix, Laureen Felix, Crystal (River) Johnson, Beverly Thomas, Brock Thomas-Charles, Sabrina Vergata and Theresa William.

An online all-candidates forum was held for the political hopefuls which has been posted on the Splatsin website.

The forum stretched for more than hours and covered a wide range of topics including health and wellness and the environment.

The virtual forum was held Dec. 22 and included eight candidates and 19 voters.

COVID protocols are in place for voting day.

