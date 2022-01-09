Lots was taking place in Vernon 100 years ago, including the first woman to run for school trustee

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Group photo of the members of a local hockey team posing on the ice on Kalamalka Lake in 1922. Back row, left to right: Jack Sadler, Graham Ferguson, Charles Sadler, and Lionel Locke. Front row, left to right: George Belsey and Albert Belsey.

Another year has begun under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Omicron variant causing an increase in case numbers and a return to heightened health-and-safety measures, it can feel like we are right back where we were almost two years ago, in March of 2020.

As difficult as it can be to consider the passing of time on a longer scale, especially when our everyday is plagued with uncertainty, it can provide a sense of perspective. No matter how bad things might seem now, they too shall pass.

In January of 1922, the City of Vernon was ringing in the New Year with a civic election. On Jan. 5, the Vernon News sullenly reported that although the election of the city council, school trustees, and police commissioner was set for the following Thursday, the general populace seemed to be taking little interest in the whole event.

What generated the most stir was that a woman, Elsie Richards, was nominated for a school trustee position, a first for the city. Although Mrs. Richards was not successful in her bid, it was a positive step forward.

That same month, a small group of robbers broke into Vernon’s Government Liquor Store through the building’s main entrance, made their way upstairs, smashed the locks on the storage room doors, and took two cases of Scotch and one of rye whisky. The store manager, George Brazier, was not overly upset by the robbery, because the thieves’ poor taste meant that they had made off with the cheaper brands of whisky.

A children’s costume party was held by the Vernon chapter of the I.O.D.E. (the Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire) at the local armoury. The children, dressed as knights, pirates and princesses, were said to have acted the part admirably, as if they had “been lifted from the story book page, or brought to Vernon from some far away romantic land in a swift airplane just for the occasion.” The evening raised nearly $200 towards supporting the widows and families of those who served in the First World War.

The first few days of January 1922 were relatively mild in temperature, with highs just below freezing and lows of -10°C. But a fine ice and snow season meant local curlers, skaters and skiers were able to enjoy their chosen winter sport.

Meanwhile, the first hockey game of the season, held at a local rink between Vernon and Armstrong, saw the former achieve a quick and clean victory.

Gwyn Evans is the research and communications co-ordinator with the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.