Vernon-based Doseology has moved into the US market with several products

Photo: Doseology

A Vernon-based company that uses elements of 'magic mushrooms' for mental health has launched into the United States.

Doseology has introduced seven new adaptogenic mushroom products into the American market.

The diversified life sciences company developing mushroom-based health and wellness solutions will also launch the product line in the Canadian market during the first quarter of 2022.

Doseology's website says its mission is to "restore mental health through establishing psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics, building a library of intellectual property through research on psychedelic compounds," and the development and sale of branded functional mushroom products.

It says these can be used for treatment of depression, PTSD and other mental health disorders.

“Significant research has shown positive effects of adaptogens with respect to stress reduction, resistance to mental fatigue, and improved attention capacity,” said a statement from the company.

“The Doseology line combines adaptogens such as ginger, turmeric, yerba mate, and several mushroom species, with proven functional mushrooms such as lion's mane, reishi, shiitake, maitake, royal sun, turkey tail, and others. These blended formulations deliver enhanced health and wellness benefits over single-ingredient products.”

The new product line addresses the functional mushroom market, projected to grow to US$572 billion globally by 2028.

Products in the new Doseology line address different segments of the market, including mood and depression, attention and focus, sleep and recovery and anxiety.

In preparation for the Canadian launch, Doseology has received six natural product number licenses from Health Canada.

The company is currently exploring Canadian distribution channels, which is planned to include Amazon.ca.

"After many months of product development, testing and regulatory approval, we are pleased to finally launch our products in the U.S. market, and soon in Canada. By incorporating the nutrient-dense fruiting bodies of functional mushrooms and natural health-promoting adaptogens, our products were designed to optimize the user experience which reflects our commitment to deliver high-quality, natural solutions to improve physical and mental health,” said Daniel Vice, Doseology CEO and director.

A core element of the company's mission is developing and providing psychedelic treatments for restoring mental health. Once the regulatory framework has been established, Doseology's product line will form the foundation for psilocybin-based therapeutics, creating an entirely new market and fulfilling the company's vision of better mental health and wellness for millions globally.

Doseology has completed its application with Health Canada to become a "licensed dealer" under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada), which would permit the production of psychedelic compounds including psilocybin and psilocin.