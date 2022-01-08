RCMP confirm former Vernon man found dead in Lower Mainland over holidays

Photo: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP confirm that a former Vernon man who was reported missing before Christmas died over the holidays.

Police said on Thursday that 25-year-old Ryan Price had been located after last being in contact with family on Dec. 20. They did not elaborate.

On Friday, a Burnaby RCMP spokesperson confirmed the BC Coroners Service is investigating Price's death.

There was nothing to indicate the death was suspicious.

However, the file has now been handed over to the New Westminster Police.

Police issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts on Jan. 3.

Price had lived in Vernon since he was a child and moved to the coast in recent years.