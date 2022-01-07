Fall Vernon business walk reveals positive and improving outlook

Photo: Castanet Staff

A report on this fall's Vernon business walk reveals a positive and improving outlook.

In partnership with Community Futures North Okanagan, the Downtown Vernon Association, and Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vernon took part in the business survey.

Volunteers conducted in-person visits at 123 businesses in the downtown core and at Fruit Union Plaza, Vernon Square Mall, and Polson Mall.

A questionnaire focused on gaining an understanding of current business conditions, challenges, and future outlook.

Highlights from the survey results include:

87% of participating businesses reported business was either "fair to steady" or "good to increasing," compared to 75% in the 2021 spring virtual survey.

The 123 businesses surveyed employed 556 full-time and 368 part-time workers.

96% of businesses anticipated revenues for 2022 will be the same or increasing over 2021, up from 78% in February 2021.

Survey respondents identified clientele (40%) and location (32%) as the top two attributes they like most about doing business in the area.

Respondents identified finding employees (41%) and marketing (11%), as the top two challenges facing their business.

Digital marketing and human resources were the top two training opportunities sought by respondents.

Twenty-three of the surveyed businesses were identified for additional follow up by city administration or community partners.

"Administration and community partner organizations will continue to analyze the results for deeper insights and use them as 2022 initiatives are considered," economic development and tourism manager John Perrott wrote in a report to council.