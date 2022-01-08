Vernon videographer has footage of the old Caribou Highway

Francois Arseneault is taking people on a road trip from more than half a century ago.

The Vernon historian and videographer has unearthed colour footage of a drive along the old Caribou Highway from 1959.

“Just a couple of years before the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway, the Caribou Highway was a challenging gravel road dating back to the 1860s and one of the only routes into the Interior and Northern BC,” said Arseneault. “Travellers were a hardy lot, with camping gear on the rooftop rack exploring the province with nothing more than a gas station roadmap.”

Flat tires and stone chips in the windshield were common and expected on the rugged road.

Traffic delays were also common, but fortunately the scenery was stunning.

“This intrepid cameraman captured footage of the Alexandria Bridge - still in use today - and several sketchy sections of the Fraser Canyon,” said Arseneault.

At the time, downtown Vancouver's skyline was a collection of billboard and colourful signs among hotels like the Yale and the Continental.

Vancouver's metro population was a mere 614,000 people, barely a quarter of today's population.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is always looking for more.

He currently has more than 1,000 episodes from 54 countries dating back to 1917.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected]