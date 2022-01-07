Vernon RCMP checked suspicious vehicle and found illicit drugs, cash and weapons

Photo: Contributed

Checking on a suspicious vehicle netted Vernon RCMP a haul of drugs, cash and weapons.

Const. Chris Terleski said the Friday-morning investigation in Coldstream also led to the arrest of 65-year-old Vernon man who is facing a number of potential criminal charges.

On Jan. 7 at approximately 9 a.m., a frontline officer noticed what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon.

The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap.

Following the arrest of the driver, police conducted a search of the suspect and vehicle that yielded a quantity of crack and suspected powder cocaine, a quantity of cash, as well as several weapons.

Police checks revealed the man is currently bound by court imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

“This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Terleski.

The unidentified man is currently in police custody.