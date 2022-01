Photo: Trudy Damery

City of Armstrong crews are being kept busy Friday afternoon dealing with two water main breaks.

A photo by Trudy Damery on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook page shows a geyser of water flooding Wood Avenue.

There are unconfirmed reports a fire hydrant was struck by a vehicle, causing the flooding.

Crews are also dealing with another water main break on Patterson Avenue.

