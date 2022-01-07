City of Vernon to remove snow from some parts of town starting Saturday evening

The good news is, there are plenty of empty parking spots in Downtown Vernon.

The bad news is, most of them are under a foot of snow.

However the City of Vernon is aware of the situation and will be hauling the white stuff away starting this weekend.

And that can't happen too soon for downtown businesses.

“I've actually had no customers the last two days because they can't park,” said Meghan Coard of Colour Time Ceramic Studio on 30th Avenue.

Shovel in hand, Coard has tried to clear a parking spot but it is a lot of snow to move by hand.

“Most of my customers are either elderly or disabled and they can't get out of their vehicles or they're parking in the middle of the road,” she said.

Phil Southward, of Southward Medical in the 2900 block of 32nd Avenue, has brought in a snowblower that he and his staff use to keep a few parking spots in front of his business cleared.

Southward said many of his customers are elderly with mobility challenges and it is just not possible for them park in deep snow, let alone trudge through it to get to the store.

“I drive around town all day everyday and I see the piles of snow. As of yesterday on main street you couldn't find a parking spot because of the snowbanks,” he said.

The city centre is one of the areas city crews will be concentrating on over the next few days.

Starting Saturday evening and continuing for 3-4 days, crews will begin removing snow from the following areas:

The downtown core

Highway 97 within the municipal boundary

27th Street

48th Avenue

Residents and visitors are reminded that snow removal involves large, slow-moving equipment and will cause noise in the areas where work is being completed.

“Snow clearing is a major task and requires all hands to be on deck,” the city said in an email. “Citizens are reminded that in addition to the work done by crews on roads and pathways, residents and business operators are also responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks adjacent to their properties.

“When shovelling sidewalks and driveways, do not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.”