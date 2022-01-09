RCMP in North Okanagan enhancing precautions as forces across the country struggle with COVID absences

Photo: Jon Manchester

RCMP in the North Okanagan aren't suffering the same kind of attrition from COVID cases forcing members off duty as police forces elsewhere in the country.

Surging cases of the highly contagious omicron variant are pushing some emergency services to the brink.

With 170 personnel booked off related to COVID-19, the Winnipeg Police Service declared a state of emergency this week, and both the Edmonton and Calgary police services warned of staffing challenges.

But, that's not the case in Vernon.

"For operational reasons, we cannot provide specific numbers, however, I can say the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is not currently facing the same challenges," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Terleski said in an email to Castanet.

"Our detachment is continually assessing our service and program options, and where necessary, reducing front counter services, cancelling events, and enhancing our precautions."

Terleski assured that should the detachment be heavily impacted by the pandemic, "there is divisional (provincial) support looking at shifting and resource levels."

"These are both continually assessed to ensure proper staffing levels are maintained and we are able to continue with uninterrupted delivery of core policing services, as we have since the onset of the pandemic."

With COVID-19's latest wave showing few signs of abating, concerns are deepening as workers in vital sectors fall ill.

In Ontario, where the number of COVID patients in hospital has ballooned by a factor of five in just two weeks, numerous hospitals are reporting massive staff absences due to COVID-19 diagnoses.

In Quebec, as many as 20,000 health-care workers are off the job after testing positive or being exposed.

Across the country, long-term care homes, prisons, fire departments and transit authorities are also facing similar staffing problems.

– with files from The Canadian Press