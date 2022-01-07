Vernon RCMP looking for witnesses to fatal pedestrian accident on Dec. 4

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP are seeking witnesses to a fatal pedestrian accident.

Const. Chris Terleski says police responded to a collision in which a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian on the 3300 block of 30th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Dec. 4.

The driver remained on scene and BC Ambulance Service rushed the victim, a 74-year old woman, to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene, but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” says Terleski.

“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Const. Sebastian Lipsett at 250-545-7171.