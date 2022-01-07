Man found with serious burns near Polson Park has passed away

Photo: Adam Jones / Flickr

A man who was found badly burned near Polson Park has died.

Vernon RCMP have confirmed the 53-year-old man died on Dec. 26, 2021.

The unidentified man was found with serious burns about 2:20 a.m. the morning of Dec. 22 at the intersection of 32nd Street (Highway 97) and 25th Avenue.

“With support from the BC Coroners Service, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation at this time,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Police have called the incident suspicious.

The initial investigation led police to Polson Park, where it is believed the man sustained his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed activity that may have led to the male being injured is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.