The price of gas in Vernon jumped a whopping 27 cents a litre in just two days

Gas prices keep going up

Another day, another significant jump at the pump for Vernon motorists.

In just two days, Vernon went from having the cheapest gas on the province to some of the most expensive.

On Thursday, most gas stations jumped from 129.9 per litre to 139.9.

However, on Friday motorists woke up to 156.9 centre per litre.

That is a whopping 27-cent-a-litre increase since Wednesday.

According to gasbuddy.com, as of 11 a.m. Friday there were still some stations selling for 139.9, but a quick drive around town shows most stations have upped the price to 156.9.

Kamloops is between 148.9 and 155.9; Kelowna is sitting a between 137.9 and 156.9 while Penticton motorists are paying 137.9.

Gas is much more affordable across the border in the U.S. In Yakima, Wash., motorists are paying $3.49 a gallon — about 88 cents per litre. In other parts of the country, prices are as low as $2.72 per gallon — less than 70 cents per litre.

The cheapest gas in B.C. can be found in Enderby, where the liquid gold is selling for 134.9 cents a litre.

