Vernon man faces numerous firearm-related charges

Photo: RCMP Police seized guns, ammo and silencers from a Vernon home this week.

A Vernon man is facing numerous weapons charges after police found guns and silencers at a 25th Avenue home.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a firearms-related warrant at a residence in the 3700-block of 25th Avenue.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and resulted in the seizure of a number of firearms and firearm-related items including a 9-mm firearm, a .22 calibre rifle, two handguns and a large quantity of ammunition.

Police also seized several prohibited firearm suppressor/silencers from inside the home.

Tarl Wilson, 35, has been charged with 16 firearm-related offences and will remain in custody until his next court appearance later Friday.

“These firearms present a real and serious threat to the safety of our community,” said Terleski. “This seizure comes a result of the hard work and dedication of our officers in keeping our community safe. Any time we take guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals, it’s a win for our community.”

Police are continuing their investigation and once it is complete, findings will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.