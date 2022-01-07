RCMP close Hwy 97 near Vernon due to jack-knifed semi collision

Rob Gibson

UPDATE 11:16 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 are now open after a semi jack-knifed and its flatbed completely blocked the southbound portion of the highway close to Birnie Rd.

The southbound lanes are still closed and emergency crews are on the scene.

DriveBC indicates their next update isn't expected until noon.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Kalamalka Lakeview Dr. and Birnie Rd. after a collision between a semi-tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

It's not clear if there are any serious injuries but reports from the scene indicate one of the drivers is pinned inside the vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP indicates they are currently responding to several traffic incidents on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

"Due to incredibly poor road conditions, Highway 97 between College Way and Bailey Road is fully closed to traffic in both directions. An alternate route has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission and Commonage Road," states news release from Vernon RCMP.

RCMP also indicates it's not known how long the closure will last but say they will provide updates when they are available.

DriveBC says there is also a material spill on the highway and all lanes are blocked and debris remains on the roadway.