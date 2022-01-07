Highway 97 reopens south of Vernon after collision involving semi

Rob Gibson

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

RCMP confirm the crash scene south of Vernon on Highway 97 is now cleared and the highway is open to traffic in both directions.

However, conditions remain extremely icy and drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.



The multi-vehicle collision happened about 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Birnie Road.

A small passenger vehicle and a semi collided in the southbound lanes, and two other southbound vehicles left the road in order to avoid the collision, says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.



Meanwhile, the City of Vernon says cleanup continues on roads across the area.

Compact snow and icy sections are reported across the North Okanagan, and motorists are encouraged to avoid travel if possible.

Multiple collisions have been reported on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

A single lane of southbound Highway 97 is now open after a collision involving a semi-tractor trailer that jack-knifed across the highway earlier Friday morning.

Emergency crews remain on the scene but northbound traffic is flowing and a single lane of the southbound portion of the highway has re-opened.

UPDATE: 11:16 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 are now open after a semi jack-knifed and its flatbed completely blocked the southbound portion of the highway close to Birnie Rd.

The southbound lanes are still closed and emergency crews are on the scene.

DriveBC indicates their next update isn't expected until noon.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Kalamalka Lakeview Dr. and Birnie Rd. after a collision between a semi-tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

It's not clear if there are any serious injuries but reports from the scene indicate one of the drivers is pinned inside the vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP indicates they are currently responding to several traffic incidents on Highway 97 south of Vernon.

"Due to incredibly poor road conditions, Highway 97 between College Way and Bailey Road is fully closed to traffic in both directions. An alternate route has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission and Commonage Road," states news release from Vernon RCMP.

RCMP also indicates it's not known how long the closure will last but say they will provide updates when they are available.

DriveBC says there is also a material spill on the highway and all lanes are blocked and debris remains on the roadway.