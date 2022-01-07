RCMP advise owners of Ford F-series trucks to install additional anti-theft measures after recent thefts

Photo: Contributed

Ford trucks continue to be a popular target for thieves.

Older one-ton F-350s are notoriously easy to break into, as evidenced by a recent theft in Vernon.

On Boxing Day, a Ford F-350 with a sled in the box was stolen from the Vernon Walmart parking lot.

It was later recovered after being repainted.

On Jan. 5, a Ford F1-50 was reported stolen from Armstrong.

The truck was located in the Lake Country area the next day.

Police advise owners of the vehicles to take extra steps to secure them.

“Ford F-series vehicles, older models in particular, have been and continue to be an attractive target for thieves,” says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleksi.

“As a result, we’re asking anyone who owns one of these vehicles to consider taking additional safety measures to safeguard their vehicle, such as installing an electronic engine immobilizer or alarm system, or using a steering wheel lock or other theft deterrent system.”