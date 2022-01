Photo: Contributed

A former Vernon man who was reported missing in Burnaby has been located.

Burnaby RCMP have confirmed that Ryan Price has been located.

“We would like to thank the media and public for sharing his information,” police said in a release Thursday.

Price, 25, who had lived in Vernon since he was a child, was last in contact with family on Dec. 20.

Police issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts on Jan. 3.