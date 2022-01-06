Vernon chamber's Rally the Valley promotion a resounding success

Photo: Contributed

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce put out the call – and you answered.

North Okanagan residents demonstrated their enthusiasm for supporting local over the holiday season, during the chamber's Rally the Valley promotion.

"We were overwhelmed by the response, with close to 500 entries from individuals telling us how they make a difference by patronizing a local business or donating to a Vernon charity," said general manager Dan Proulx.

"The very act of supporting local is an investment in our community, as it translates into a resilient economy, employment opportunities and vital services our friends and family can access. We are so fortunate to live in a community where residents care for each other."

Kylie Plester of Vernon was the initiative's grand prize winner, taking home a package valued at $1,500 from Village Green Shopping Centre, H.M. Krause Jewellers and Valley First.

"Purchasing gifts from local stores and businesses is always the way to go. The local wine and cider are always the best," said Plester.

"While the festive season has wrapped up, it's still essential that all of us do what we can to support our businesses and non-profits throughout the year. We urge residents to show their community pride and (continue to) Rally the Valley," said Proulx.