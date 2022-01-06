New COVID case numbers climbing rapidly in Southern Interior

Photo: BCCDC

COVID case counts in B.C.'s Southern Interior are climbing rapidly.

New local health area figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control for the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 show many communities more than doubling the number of cases as the omicron variant spreads across the province.

The Penticton area saw an almost six-fold increase with 155 cases, up sharply from the previous week's 26.

The Central Okanagan saw the biggest numerical increase, with 625 new cases, up from 267.

Vernon more than doubled its number of cases, from 78 to 181.

New cases in Kamloops jumped from 152 to 261.

Smaller communities also saw increases, with 22 new cases in Armstrong-Spallumcheen 22, more than doubling the 10 last week.

Revelstoke continued to be a hot spot last week, with 257 new cases, up from 142 the previous week.

In Salmon Arm, there were 88 new cases, up from 61.

The South Okanagan saw 22, up from six the week prior.

In Merritt, there were 10 new cases, up from three.

Enderby bucked the trend with a decrease, seeing six new cases last week, down from 13.

The Lower Mainland is seeing numbers explode, with both the Coquitlam and Surrey areas seeing more than 2,000 new cases last week.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate for those 12 and older in the Interior as of Jan. 3 stands at 87% for first doses, 84% for second, and 24% for third shots.

It continues to be lowest in Enderby at 74% for first doses.

The Kelowna area is highest, with neighbourhoods ranging from 88 to 94%.

Penticton and Summerland are at 89% and 88%, respectively, with the South Okanagan at 92%.

The Kamloops area ranges from 88% to 95%, and Merritt at 82%

Vernon and Coldstream are at 87% for first doses.