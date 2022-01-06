Survey, workshop launched to gather feedback for new Tourism Vernon strategy

Photo: Tourism Vernon

The City of Vernon wants your input on a new, five-year tourism strategy.

Public engagement has been launched to help steer the direction of the Tourism Vernon strategy.

Once complete, the business plan "will guide the city’s efforts as we work to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and drive tourism in the region forward," the city says in a press release.

"We want to ensure Vernon is a year-round destination of choice to visitors of the Thompson-Okanagan," said tourism manager Torrie Silverthorn.

"Providing the public and stakeholders with an opportunity to share their thoughts and perspectives will help develop a tourism strategy that has been created by our community, for the betterment of the community."

Stormy Lake Consulting has been enlisted to offer a virtual workshop to gather feedback, perspectives and opinions.

The free community workshop will take place Jan. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. Register here.

Residents can also complete a short online survey to provide their thoughts about what tourism should look like for Vernon.