Vernon RCMP remind drivers they could be fined for not properly clearing snow from vehicles

Photo: Contributed

You're probably tired already of shovelling your driveway – but don't drive off without clearing your car as well.

Snow, frost and windshield condensation can all present a danger, police warn.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says those who choose to drive with an obstruction could be hit in the pocketbook.

Some common fines drivers could face for not clearing snow from their vehicle include an $81 fine for a windshield or window that impairs vision.

But, fines can be issued for more than just obstructed windows.

"A large amount of snow built up on a vehicle is a hazard as it could potentially shift or slide and obstruct your view when on the road. This snow load could be considered 'cargo' and a driver could potentially be issued a violation ticket for not cleaning it off," says Terleski.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, the driver could be fined $173 if they operate a non-commercial vehicle without proper equipment or with insecure cargo.

"Drivers, please take the time to completely clear your vehicle and windows of snow and ice and ensure windows are free of condensation and fog before heading out onto the road," Terleski adds.

"Please give yourself additional time to make it safely to your destination and, as always, drive safely and be prepared to adjust to changing conditions."