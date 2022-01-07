Community Foundation North Okanagan delivers $1.3 million in 2021

Photo: Contributed CFNO executive director?Leanne Hammond and board chair?Mike Nolan.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan capped off 2021 by distributing more than $1.3 million to worthy local causes.

Executive director Leanne Hammond says the foundation was "absolutely delighted" to give grants to more than 120 local charities and organizations.



"We also helped distribute an additional $230,525 in grants from Community Foundations of Canada in our area, bringing the total granted to over $1.5 million," says Hammond.

It was the second year in a row the foundation exceeded $1 million in charitable giving.

Managing increased need during the pandemic on a number of fronts, Hammond says CFNO's board "allowed us the flexibility to support a cross-section of causes, including social services, food security, and arts and culture."

The foundation's recently released annual report adds: "Being in the second year of a world pandemic is certainly not where we thought we would be," but that "our donors have been right there beside us as we have sought more efficient and effective ways to grant, collaborate, and move the needle on challenging social issues."

"While we look back at the obstacles overcome in 2021, we know launching into the next year will

come with many more struggles for the charitable sector. The recent environmental emergencies have increased demand on frontline service organizations, putting more pressure on staff and volunteers to deliver services within revenue constraints, that have already been exacerbated by the pandemic."

Hammond says highlights include CFNO's partnership with SilverStar Mountain Resort on the Fill the Gap initiative, which raised money to support food security for residents impacted by the pandemic.

"We sponsored 160 fresh food boxes per month through the Good Food Box society, starting in November 2020. It was supposed to be for six months, but the need continued so it didn’t make any sense to stop," says Hammond. "We have kept going for over a year now. CFNO sponsored more than 2,600 boxes this last year and is planning to continue helping as long as we can."

Seeking out matching donors has also leveraged the foundation's support of food banks throughout the North Okanagan, which Hammond says "have seen unrelenting need."

The HungerCount 2021 report from Food Banks Canada says Canadians made 1.3 million visits to food banks in March 2021, a 20.3 per cent increase from the previous year and sharpest rise since the 2008 economic recession.

Hammond says she was particularly happy to be able to support the arts community during the pandemic.

"While we have been focusing on basic needs like food, shelter and mental health, we have also been careful not to forget that arts and culture have been important to getting us through the last two years, and those organizations have seen their fundraising abilities decimated by the pandemic," she said.

"At the same time as their events have been cancelled, postponed, and forced to go virtual, they are under increased pressure to entertain us and provide a mental reprieve from the doom and gloom."

She added: "They are such an important part of the community, and their funding has been eroded drastically by the pandemic.... If any of these groups were to disappear, the loss would be immeasurable."

In total, $73,500 in arts grants were handed out.

Not all the foundation's grants were large, but some of the smallest had an important impact.

Like the Bottomless Salads for Low Income Families program, which received a $500 neighbourhood small grant.

Adrianna and Ibriam's idea was to provide nutritious local produce and design a fun set of simple instructions about how to re-grow six different vegetables from scraps of celery, lettuce, green onions, potatoes, onions, and carrots.

They had a local Facebook group send out a post, and within 20 minutes had 15 families to assist and a waitlist twice as long as they could manage.

"It was humbling to see the level of need in our town, but it also warmed our hearts to know how many people we could positively impact," said Adrianna.

In November, the foundation lost founder and local philanthropist Paul Nixon, who passed at the age of 73. In his memory, CFNO created the Paul Nixon Youth & Community Fund.