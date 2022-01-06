Construction begins on new Vernon Native Housing Society project

Photo: Google Street View

Construction is starting on a new 35-unit housing development to address affordability and accessibility needs for Indigenous residents in Vernon.

Located at 5577 27th Ave., the five-storey building will provide a variety of studio to four-bedroom rental homes. Nine of the suites will be accessible for people with disabilities.

The Vernon Native Housing Society project will go up next to Thunderbird Manor, which already provides 38 rental homes for Indigenous peoples.

"We know there’s a significant need to build more affordable and accessible homes for Indigenous peoples in Vernon," says Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

The building is expected to be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2023.

The province is providing $7.6 million for the project, as well as annual operating funding of about $413,000. The City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan are contributing about $382,000 by offsetting regional and municipal development costs.

"These partnerships are crucial to increasing the supply of affordable housing in our community," said Vernon Native Housing Society president Val Chiba.

Including the new Vernon homes, there are more than 1,200 Indigenous Housing Fund homes open, under construction or in development across B.C.

Since 2017, 460 new, affordable homes have opened or are underway in Vernon.

"This is an exciting and meaningful project to help match the needs of Indigenous community members, particularly for families," said Mayor Victor Cumming.