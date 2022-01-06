186852
186018
Vernon  

Gasoline prices up by 10 cents a litre in some Thompson-Okanagan cities

Gas prices take a jump

- | Story: 356238

Gas companies have welcomed the New Year with a price increase.

Vernon motorists woke up to a 10-cent-a-litre hike Thursday, with the majority of stations selling for 139.9 – one day after the Okanagan city boasted the lowest fuel prices in B.C.

Vernon has been dethroned as price king, with Kelowna and Enderby now having the lowest prices.

On Wednesday, the price of gas was 129.9 a litre in Vernon, and not much more in other Thompson-Okanagan cities.

According to gasbuddy.com, as of 10 a.m., the Petro-Canada station on 48th Avenue in Vernon was selling the liquid gold for 157.9, a whopping 28-cent price hike.

Prices in Kelowna are hovering between 134.9 and 141.9, according to the fuel-watching website.

Prices in Kelowna have fluctuated greatly in the last 24 hours.

Motorists are reporting gas skyrocketed to 156.9 at some stations before settling at 134.9.

In the South Okanagan, Penticton stations are so far holding steady, selling petrol for 137.9.

A few stations in Kamloops have jacked up their prices to 155.9, while the Costco station was reportedly selling for 142.9.

Several other stations were coming in at 146.9 and 148.9.

Drivers in Vancouver, meanwhile, are paying 165.9 a litre at the pump.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


185189


Real Estate
4116015
204-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


181123


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pipsqueak
Pipsqueak Vernon SPCA >


183060


Parenting humour

Galleries
Who can relate?
Dog demands to play outside
Must Watch
DEMANDS.
Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart
Showbiz
Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both...
A mountain of snow
Must Watch
It only takes one touch with a stick to start an avalanche off...
Huskies are Houdinis
Must Watch
Master of manipulation.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185947