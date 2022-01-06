City of Vernon received 60 complaints about snow removal over Christmas

Vernon residents are not too happy with snow removal efforts so far this winter.

Over the Christmas holidays, the city received 60 complaints about snow and ice.

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says the region was hit with four snow events during that time, and the snow combined with cold temperatures made keeping roads clear a challenge.

“When we have extreme cold temperatures like we had throughout the holiday season, it really does present some significant challenges for snow clearing,” Poirier said Wednesday.

She added road materials like salt become less effective at -10 C and completely ineffective at temperatures below -18 C.

The snow also packs down faster during very cold weather, making it harder to address.

Poirier said residents have also asked why snow removal, not just plowing, hasn't taken place in certain areas.

“That is done sparingly and done where and when appropriate,” Poirier said.

“So, places like the downtown core, if we need to widen that area because of all the on-street parking that happens, that's done when necessary and when we are able to get down there.”

Residents might see crews push the snow into the middle of the road, and then it would eventually get trucked out.

“Now that the weather has started to warm up and we are seeing some of that snowpack loosening up a bit, crews have been very busy over the past few days and they have been clearing roads on a priority basis as per the city's snow-clearing policy,” said Poirier.