Vernon Winter Carnival organizers have eye on pandemic as celebration approaches

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Organizers of the fast-approaching Vernon Winter Carnival are closely watching evolving COVID-19 protocols and health orders as the omicron variant spreads across the province and globe.

Executive director Vicki Proulx says "things were looking good" for the 62nd edition of Western Canada's largest winter celebration, set for Feb. 4-13.

And, while at least one event has had to be cancelled and a few more are "on pause" pending provincial announcements, Proulx is confident the carnival can still go off without a hitch.

"A lot of stuff is happening outdoors and is still good to go," she said Wednesday.

Proulx said organizers are waiting for more direction after Jan. 18, when the latest round of restrictions over the holiday period are due to expire.

"We will make the call then, but we are still moving forward and there are still lots of tickets on sale for events."

Proulx said the Mace concert had to be cancelled due restrictions not allowing dancing, and some other events won't go on if capacity limits aren't lifted, as they would no longer be viable.

"We are still following all the guidelines," she said, admitting that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest update left some confusion for many.

Regardless, carnival will still happen, she says.

"We are super excited that the parade is back and the outdoor winter playground will go ahead.

Last year, the annual mid-winter celebration had to be heavily modified to conform to strict COVID mandates.

This year, more than 150 events are on the books – the most ever.

Many will look a lot more like pre-COVID carnivals, with in-person and indoor events returning.

"We learned a lot last year," Proulx said in early December.

"We are seasoned pros at putting an event on during a pandemic now, and we are mostly returning to a normal carnival."