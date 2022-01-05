Firefighters called to Vernon apartment building for fire in parking garage

Photo: Google Street View

Vernon firefighters responded to a warming fire in an apartment building parking garage on Wednesday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the Belmonte Apartments on 27th Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier says RCMP requested to fire crews attend the parking garage on the 3800 block of 27th Avenue.

A small fire had been set in the parking garage using cardboard, but when firefighters arrived, the fire was already out.

Crews confirmed there was no extension to the building or other areas.

It is believed the fire was set for warming purposes, likely by a homeless person, as sub-zero temperatures continue in the North Okanagan.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire crews have responded to several similar calls over the past couple of weeks as the homeless struggle to keep warm.