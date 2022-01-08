Helping Out People Exploited is looking for tents and warm clothing for those living in Vernon homeless camps

Photo: Pixabay

There are people living in Vernon homeless camps without so much as a tent between them and the icy grip of winter.

So Caitlyn Parkinson with Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Okanagan is seeking donations of tents and warm winter clothing to help those on the fringes of society get through the cold, snowy days and nights.

“Over the Christmas holidays, Vernon volunteers went out and delivered Christmas gifts to the shelter, the motels and they actually went out to the camps to ensure we are seeing everybody that we could,” said Parkinson. “Even though the city is doing a phenomenal job opening more beds, getting the shelters up and going to be able to house people and not have anybody in the cold, there still are people in the cold.”

Parkinson said the volunteers reported numerous people living rough without a shelter.

“We could really use some tents to go back to these camps and give people some shelter, especially with the weather we are facing right now,” said Parkinson.

HOPE is also collecting warm clothing that can be passed on to those trying to survive in the cold.

Donations can be dropped off at 5352 MacDonald Rd.

Parkinson said donations can also be picked up volunteers.

“We are also always looking for more volunteers,” said Parkinson.

For more information, email Parkinson at [email protected]