Vernon man denied rapid COVID test at health unit because he's not fully vaccinated

Photo: Contributed

Mark Prachnau was surprised to find out he couldn't get a rapid COVID test at the Vernon Health Unit.

Prachnau says he went to the facility off Highway 6 and was greeted with a sign stating: 'You do not qualify

if unvaccinated.'

"I have a single shot and am awaiting my second," says the Vernon resident.

Prachnau says his wife and kids are not vaccinated yet, and after he obtained a rapid test from a friend, he found his wife was positive for what he described as a "moderate case of COVID."

"We wanted to get one for my kids and for myself because we are in the same house, and if we are all positive we can quarantine together," said Prachnau.

Not allowing unvaccinated people access to rapid tests "does seem discriminatory," he added.

The handwritten note taped to the health unit door with red tape also stated people do not qualify if:

you are a healthcare worker

are younger than five or older than 65

are not having symptoms

The sign also notes people cannot pick up a rapid test kit for friends.

The restrictions on rapid tests are in accordance with Interior Health mandates, the health authority says.

"COVID-19 tests are only available to people who are currently experiencing symptoms," an IH spokesperson said in an email.

"Rapid tests are available to pick up at our testing sites for people five to 65 who are vaccinated and have symptoms of COVID-19. Rapid tests are provided following a short clinical assessment of the person's symptoms. No appointment is required, and tests are provided as supply is available.

"The PCR tests are by appointment and are being prioritized for people who are higher risk, like 66 and older, immunocompromised, pregnant, health-care workers, and people living in congregate settings where isolation from others may be difficult," IH notes.

For more information, click here.