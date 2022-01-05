Vernon RCMP arrest man in connection to pair of break ins over Christmas holidays

Photo: File photo

A quick response by police led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a suspect in two break and enters in Vernon last week.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says on Dec. 27, police were notified of a B&E in progress at a business on the 2700 block of 35th Avenue.

“At approximately 2 a.m., a suspect, after breaking in, stole a vehicle.... The owner, who had received an alarm notification and was watching the event from a live video feed from inside the building, called police and provided a detailed description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle to the responding officers,” Terleski said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., after finding the vehicle abandoned, a patrolling officer located a suspect on the 3200 block of 24th Avenue.

Police arrested the man safely and without incident.

Evidence collected during the investigation led police to suspect the individual was also responsible for an earlier break and enter to a business on the 3200 block of 30th Avenue.

Reports have been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Robert Wayne Lapp, 39, is charged with two counts of break and enter and theft, and remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Jan. 6.