Sudden death on downtown Vernon street deemed suspicious by police

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Police are now calling a death suspicious in downtown Vernon early Wednesday.

Vernon RCMP’s General Investigation Section is investigating the suspicious death of a person outside the Salvation Army House of Hope, says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to assist BC Ambulance Service personnel, who responded to a report of an unresponsive person on the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue.

"The initial investigation conducted by the responding officers determined the person’s death to be suspicious," says Terleski.

"As a result, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, with assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Service, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death."

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 1:30 a.m., and 2 a.m. and who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body in downtown Vernon early Wednesday.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to a report of a sudden death on the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Police have the area outside the Salvation Army House of Hope cordoned off, and a tent covers the area where the body was found, at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 33rd Street.

The entire intersection is behind police tape, and several RCMP units are on scene.

It is unknown at this time if the deceased succumbed to the freezing overnight temperatures or met with foul play.



The public is asked to avoid the area, which is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers continue their investigation.

Terleski says more information will be provided as it becomes available.