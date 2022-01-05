Police investigating sudden death on downtown Vernon street

Photo: Jon Manchester

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body in downtown Vernon early Wednesday.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says officers responded to a report of a sudden death on the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Police have the area outside the Salvation Army House of Hope cordoned off, and a tent covers the area where the body was found, at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 33rd Street.

The entire intersection is behind police tape, and several RCMP units are on scene.

It is unknown at this time if the deceased succumbed to the freezing overnight temperatures or met with foul play.



The public is asked to avoid the area, which is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers continue their investigation.

Terleski says more information will be provided as it becomes available.