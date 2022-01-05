Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Environment Canada

Extreme cold, storm, snowfall, and Arctic outflow warnings cover most of British Columbia this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Thompson-Okanagan and Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, and Hope-Princeton highways.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected, and significant snowfall is expected this evening through Thursday.

Snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres are anticipated.

"An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. this evening. Heavy snow will begin this evening and continue into Thursday morning before the heavy snow tapers off in the afternoon," the national forecaster says.

There is an additional risk of freezing rain to the southwest of the Coquihalla Summit near Hope for Thursday afternoon.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

In the valleys, Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, Nicola and Thompson residents could see 10-20 cm of snow.