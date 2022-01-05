Vernon snowboarder praises ski patrol after getting buried in deep powder out of sight of run

Photo: Tomer Joury

A Vernon snowboarder says he's lucky to be alive and is praising the SilverStar Mountain Resort ski patrol after a frightening incident on Monday.

Tomer Joury was boarding on the front side of the mountain in near whiteout conditions when he got stuck in between runs in chest deep powder and couldn't get himself out.

Joury was crossing between the Face and Chute runs when he got stuck in deep snow in the trees, out of sight of passers by on either side.

It was about 9 a.m., and there was little traffic on the runs as conditions were socked in and it was about -24 C, Joury recalls.

"I've been down that run hundreds of times," he said Tuesday. "I forgot the right lens for my goggles, and it was really hard to see – complete whiteout."

Joury says as he continued downhill, he got stuck and couldn't move. He wrenched his knee in the process and was helpless where no one could see him.

"I was screaming at the top of my lungs," he said. "It was the longest 10 minutes of my life."

Only Joury's head and shoulders were above the snow, and he was quickly getting colder and colder.

Eventually, a ski patroller passed by, and Joury could just make out the flash of his red jacket and the white first aid cross on his backpack, as he was buried quite a bit below the level of the run.

"I'd be dead if they didn't hear me," says Joury.

"Ollie saved my life, and another ski patroller came by. They pulled me out and loaded me on a sled and took me down the hill."

Joury says the more he tried to free himself, the deeper he got buried, until help arrived.

And he couldn't call for help on his phone as his battery was dead.

The yelling for help triggered an asthma attack, and his voice was still hoarse on Tuesday afternoon.

"I was saved by an angel," he said.

Joury says only his ego was broken, but he won't be boarding for a while as his knee recovers.