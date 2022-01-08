CMHA Vernon holding online discussion for women who feel burnt out by life

Photo: Contributed

It has been a stressful past couple of years, but help is at hand for those feeling burnt out by the pressures of life.

On Jan. 12, Julia Payson, executive director at CMHA Vernon and Micki Materi, co-executive director at Archway Society for Domestic Peace will be speaking with Amelia Nagoski, co-author with her sister Emily Nagoski, of the New York Times bestselling "Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle."

A statement from CMHA Vernon said many women have experienced burn out.

“What's expected of women and what it's really like to be a woman in today's world are two very different things — and women exhaust themselves trying to close the gap between them,” the statement said. “We will explore how to overcome the challenges that lead to burnout and analyze the stress between what's expected of women and many women's realities.”

The virtual meeting will explore the difference between stress and stressors and will look at the cycle of stress.

“The good news is that stress is not the problem; it's how we deal with stress - not what causes it - that releases the stress, completes the cycle, and ultimately, keeps us from burning outThere is no shortage of advice when it comes to taking care of yourself, especially if you're a woman.”

The goal isn't to live in a state of perpetual balance and peace and calm; the goal is to move through stress to calm so that you're ready for the next stressor and move from effort to rest and back again.

An excerpt from Nagoski's book states: women have learned that it is noble and right to sacrifice themselves and their wellbeing on the altar of other people's comfort. We get encouragement and praise when we humblebrag that we got only four hours of sleep because we were up all night baking cupcakes for our kid's class party. But what kind of response would we get if we told our colleagues, "I got eight hours of sleep last night, and I feel so much better"? How would we react if we heard someone else tell us they caught up on their sleep? Would we resent that they're not following the rules, or would we celebrate their wellbeing? This is why we say the solution to burnout is not self-care; it's all of us caring for one another.

The online discussion will address gender, race, dis/ability, socioeconomic privileges and oppression and their impact on wellbeing and their role as barriers to accessing care.

For a free ticket and more information, click here.