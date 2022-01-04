Vernon RCMP confirm arson investigation in wake of New Year's Eve drama

Photo: Contributed

RCMP confirm they are conducting an arson investigation after a fire was lit near a crime-troubled address on Vernon's 24th Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Police received a report of a small explosion outside the fourplex, which has been the scene of repeated police incidents in recent years.

About 6:15 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the scene on the 3700 block of 24th Avenue, "where a small fire had been discovered near the outside wall of a residential building," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Occupants of the building managed to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread prior to the arrival of emergency responders.

No injuries were reported, and the exterior of the building sustained minor damage.

"The cause of the fire remains undetermined. However, preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest the fire may have been deliberately set, and police are investigating the incident as an arson," says Terleski.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2021-24517.

Neighbours say police left the scene Friday night with a small propane tank.

The building had been the previous scene of a bomb scare in October, when another propane tank device prompted the response of the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit from Vancouver and the street was shut down for almost an entire day.