Gasbuddy.com lists Okanagan cities as having cheapest fuel in BC

Enjoy it while it lasts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Vernon had the cheapest gas in the province, according to industry watchdog gasbuddy.com.

The entire Okanagan is enjoying prices lower than most other parts of B.C.

The popular website showed the price of petrol at the pump in Vernon at 129.9 cents a litre.

Enderby and Lumby were listed at 132.9, with Kelowna coming in at 134.9.

Penticton showed a 137.9 cents per litre price, with Kamloops drivers paying the most in the region, prices ranging between 146.9 and 149.9.

Gas in Vernon is even cheaper than in oil and gas towns in northern B.C. like Ft. St. John, where Tuesday's price was 136.9 cents a litre for regular fuel.

Meanwhile, liquid gold in Vancouver is going for a whopping 165.9 cents a litre – a whole 36 cents a litre more than in Vernon.

Motorists in the provincial capital are paying 145.9 per litre.

Next door, in the oilpatch province of Alberta, Calgary drivers are paying between 133.9 and 140.9 cents a litre, while Edmonton residents are filling up for 122.9 to 128.9.

In the nation's capital, Ottawa drivers are filling up for 136.9.