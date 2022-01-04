North Okanagan property assessments increase by more than 30%

Photo: Google Maps

Assessed property values in Vernon and the North Okanagan have shot up more than 30%.

Over the the next few days, homeowners may get a shock when they receive their 2022 assessment notices in the mail.

Data released by BC Assessment shows the median increase in Vernon is a whopping 34%.

Armstrong and Enderby have seen a matching increase, but Spallumcheen assessments have shot up an incredible 42% in one year.

In Coldstream, home of the highest assessed home in the North Okanagan, the median increase was 32%.

In Salmon Arm, values increased 34%, and in Sicamous 38%.

Lumby saw a 29% jump.

The "typical" single-family home in Vernon, as of market value on July 1, was valued at $644,000. In Coldstream, it was $817,000.

Strata properties in Vernon increased 25% in value to a median $350,000.

The priciest home in the North Okanagan is a waterfront mansion at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream, valued at $8,607,000.

Vernon's top valued home is also on the water, at 7520 Tronson Rd., and is valued at $6,078,000.

The Okanagan's most expensive home is once again the so-called "rock house" at 4358 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna, valued at a whopping $14,048,000.

But even that pales in comparison to B.C.'s richest property – 3085 Point Grey Rd. in Vancouver, valued at a jaw-dropping $73,147,000.

"The real estate market has been robust in the Okanagan and most property owners can expect higher assessment values for 2022, with many communities seeing increases over 30%," says Okanagan area deputy assessor Tracy Wall.

Meanwhile, the assessment authority recognizes "that some Okanagan homeowners have been impacted by wildfires and flooding, and they are encouraged to contact BC Assessment to discuss the damage to their property."

Overall, the Thompson Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $159.3 billion in 2021 to $204.2 billion this year. A total of about $3.3 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

You can check your property value and compare it with neighbours' at bcassessment.ca.

You can appeal your assessment by filing a notice of complaint by Jan. 31, for independent review.

"It is important to understand that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes," explains BC Assessment's Tracy Shymko. "As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."