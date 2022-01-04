Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre hosts strong January lineup

Have a case of the winter – and COVID – blahs?

You can relieve some of the stress with several January shows lined up at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The entertainment begins with Frazey Ford, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Vancouver-based singer/songwriter is touring in support of her third album, U kin B the Sun.

Then, on Jan. 18, the Fringe Theatre performance of Something is Rotten – Variation Hamletique takes the stage.

In 57 minutes flat, two performers play the tragic story of the Prince of Denmark with the help of a barbecue fork, a kettle, a rose, a ball of wool ... and chalk.

Laughs and blood flow freely, and winks to American cinema abound, from The Exorcist to the Godfather.

The entertainment continues on Jan. 21 with concert duo Marina Thibeault and Janelle Fung.

With Thibeault on the viola and Fung on piano, the duo has toured across Canada, the United States and Europe.

On Jan. 23, Romp and Repose will feature Okanagan Symphony Orchestra musicians Karmen Doucette on the bassoon, Lauris Davis on oboe, and Audrey Patterson on trumpet.

The Glorious Sons take the stage Jan. 25 with guest JJ Wilde.

Following the release of their new tracks ‘Daylight” and ‘Young King,’ two-time Juno Award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons are on on their Unfinished Business Tour.

Proof of full vaccination will be required for all shows.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.