Drive-by shooting at troubled Vernon address targeted, say police

Shots fired into home

Vernon RCMP are investigating the targeted drive-by shooting of a home on 24th Avenue.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the incident took place early Sunday morning.

Police received reports of possible shots fired shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 2.

Multiple officers converged on a troubled fourplex on the 3700 block that has been the scene of numerous police incidents.

Officers confirmed that multiple shots had been fired and that a residence had been struck numerous times, says Terleski.

"The responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence. Police did not locate anyone injured in the shooting, and initial findings from the investigation suggest this incident was not random and was a targeted attack," he added.

Vernon RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, police are asking any witnesses to the event, or other suspicious activity in the area, to contact Const. Klassen at 250-545-7171.

