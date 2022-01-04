Unlikely January brush fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Monday

Photo: OBWB

January is not normally a time associated with wildfires, but crews were called to a brush fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Monday.

Smoke was spotted in the snow-covered Coldstream park Monday afternoon, and the fire department was called.

Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code said the caller told crews the fire was inaccessible by road.

“Kal Park is really jurisdiction of Forestry, and we always go to assist if they need it, we respond right away,” said Morgenthaler-Code. “By nature of this, I downloaded it to forestry immediately and told them if they needed any support from us we would be happy to respond.

“All I heard after that was people said they saw a helicopter circling the park.”

Morgenthaler-Code said wildfire crews did not call for assistance, so she unsure how the matter was handled by the provincial agency.

Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say they did not respond to a call to the park, but said the call could have been directed to a different branch of the ministry.