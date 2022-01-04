Person dies in commercial lodging at Vernon ski resort over the holidays

Photo: File photo

A sudden death has been reported at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30, police received a report of a sudden death at a commercial lodging unit on the mountain.

“No criminality is suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” said Terleski.

Neither agency has additional information for release at this time, he said.

On Dec. 18, another resort visitor died while skiing in the Powder Gulch area of SilverStar.