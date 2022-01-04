Former Vernon resident Ryan Price last heard from Dec. 20 in Burnaby

Photo: Contributed

A former Vernon resident has gone missing in the Lower Mainland.

Ryan Price, 25, who had lived in Vernon since he was a child, was last in contact with family on Dec. 20, which Burnaby RCMP say is out of character for Price.

Price is described as Indigenous/Somali, five feet nine inches tall, 175 pounds, with a short haircut.

He is most likely wearing an Adidas jacket and he almost always wears an Adidas hat.

Police and Price’s family are concerned for his safety and urge anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).