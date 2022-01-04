Vernon dentist has latest appeal in decade-long custody battle dismissed

Photo: CTV News

A Vernon dentist embroiled in a decade-long custody battle with his ex-partner and deemed a "vexatious litigant" by the courts has had his latest legal appeal rejected.

In a ruling by the BC Court of Appeal posted Dec. 23, Dr. Andrew Hokhold had his claims of abuse of process against three judges and the BC attorney general dismissed, along with an attempt to enter new evidence and clear the vexatious litigant order.

Hokhold appeared via video in the Vancouver hearing, appealing previous rulings by Justices Frank W. Cole, Patrice Abrioux, and Chief Justice Christopher E. Hinkson, along with confirmation of the same this past summer by Justice Allan Betton.

In her decision, Justice Mary Saunders ruled Betton had "explained fairly and neutrally the basis upon which he concluded the notice of civil claim must be dismissed against all defendants, his reasons for declining the adjournment, and his reasons for extending the vexatious litigant order. I find no basis upon which to interfere with the order appealed."

Saunders also dismissed the appeal to enter new evidence in the long-running feud, which has previously been described as a "scorched earth" legal battle.

The justice wrote Hokhold's claim had "no prospect of success because the claims against the justices were barred by judicial immunity, and because the action would have been a collateral attack on previous court decisions."

Saunders noted the "high-conflict family litigation" between Hokhold and his former wife, pharmacist Laurie Gerbrandt, began in 2011.

Hokhold has submitted thousands of pages of documents and dozens of court orders have been issued since his ex relocated to Saskatchewan with their two children. Hokhold has lost them all.

Meanwhile, he has defaulted on child support and "stonewalled" the court system "by filing obviously irrelevant material and flouting the registrar’s directions."

He was declared a vexatious litigant in 2017.

His complaints to the Canadian Judicial Council were deemed an abuse of process.

As noted previously by Justice Abrioux: "No one, not the parties, the children, relatives, opposing counsel, nor this court, including the trial judge, has escaped being embroiled in this largely one-sided barrage."

Hokhold had sought to have his children removed from his ex and a 10-week trial to assess their permanent relocation.

In 2019, Hokhold told the Vancouver Sun the legal battle had cost him more than $15 million.