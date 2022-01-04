Anti-vax clinic apparently opens in Vernon, but listed number 'not in service'

Photo: Jon Manchester

An alternative health-care organization that has aligned itself with the anti-vax crowd has apparently opened an outlet in Vernon.

The Ezra Wellness website lists a new location in the North Okanagan city.

Business cards were distributed around the city prior to the holidays, however the phone number listed on both the cards and website says it is out of service.

The organization's "manifesto" states that it was established in September 2021, "in response to the ongoing long-term erosion of the integrity of the governments' health-care system and ultimately in response the coercive vaccine mandates imposed on health-care professionals."

It espouses "non-discretionary, universal access to health care services" for all.

The Ezra site says it imagines a transformation from an "institutionalized profit motivated system of 'sick care' to one focused on participants' health and wellness over profit."

"Our mission is to empower people to take back their authority over their health and wellness by providing education, tools and modalities to live their best life," it continues.

Under the Vernon listing, it states: "We are Wellness Advocates dedicated to helping our community access the care it needs in a compassionate, non-discriminatory way."

It also includes a testimonial, which states a patient was "visited by a wellness advocate because we were unwell with COVID.

"We were given so much support and told the proper things to take so that we could start to feel better.

"Our wellness advocate touched base every day since, to check our symptoms and alleviate any concerns."

The apparent Vernon opening follows the opening in October and swift closure of an Ezra clinic in Kamloops.

That outlet was opened by an unvaccinated nurse laid off from Royal Inland Hospital.

Operator Glenn Aalderink was the organizer of an anti-vax rally in that city on Sept. 1.

At the time, Interior Health confirmed it was aware of Ezra Wellness, but a spokesperson said IH "does not oversee private clinics providing medical services."

The health authority said: "All individuals providing medical care in B.C. are required to comply with the BC Health Professionals Act."

At that time, Aalderink also said similar Ezra branches were planned for Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

He stopped short of calling it a medical clinic. "At best, I’d say consultation. A lot of it is just we evaluate, we have a discussion and we see where we can go and what might potentially work," he said.

The Ezra website also lists "members" in Penticton, Oliver, Grand Forks, Castlegar, Smithers, Kimberley, Victoria, Parksville/Qualicum, Nanaimo, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, Salt Spring Island, Abbotsford, Surrey, and Terrace.