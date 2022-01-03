Chicken lovers rejoice - Vernon's newest restaurant is open

Photo: Jon Manchester

Chicken lovers rejoice – Vernon's newest restaurant opened its doors on Monday.

And another isn't far behind.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened for business at the corner of 27th Street and 37th Avenue.

The franchise chain is famous for its fried chicken and popcorn shrimp and was founded in 1972 in New Orleans.

It has more than 3,400 outlets across 30 countries and although relatively new to B.C. has been in Canada since 1984.

Local franchisee Raheel Sheikh says the 2,000 square foot restaurant has seating for 28 plus a drive-thru.

The brand came to the Southern Interior with a store in Kamloops in 2018 and two more in Penticton and West Kelowna in 2019.

"The time has finally come! We are open," the owners posted online.

A Triple O's burger outlet is expected to open next door in mid-February.

The property is owned by Shadow Holdings, parents company in B.C. of White Spot, Triple O's and the recently opened Jump n' Jack Splash carwash, located behind the restaurants.

The carwash opened prior to Christmas, but shut down during the recent cold snap and has just reopened.