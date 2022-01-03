Vernon's Salvation Army Christmas campaign brings in more than half a million dollars

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Salvation Army exceeded its Christmas campaign fundraising goal for the second year in a row.

The Sally Ann says the campaign brought in a final total of $509,963 – topping its half-million-dollar target.

"Thank you, North Okanagan residents, for supporting the work that we do! We could not help those in need without your support! We are honoured and blessed by your generosity!" the Salvation Army posted on New Year's Eve.

"We are once again amazed and grateful by the abundance of support we received.

"With your support, we are able to provide food, support, and various programs throughout the year."

Helping to push the campaign over its target, local concrete company Burnco made a $5,000 donation just before Christmas.