185921
Vernon  

Vernon's Salvation Army Christmas campaign brings in more than half a million dollars

Sally Ann exceeds goal

- | Story: 355964

Vernon's Salvation Army exceeded its Christmas campaign fundraising goal for the second year in a row.

The Sally Ann says the campaign brought in a final total of $509,963 – topping its half-million-dollar target.

"Thank you, North Okanagan residents, for supporting the work that we do! We could not help those in need without your support! We are honoured and blessed by your generosity!" the Salvation Army posted on New Year's Eve.

"We are once again amazed and grateful by the abundance of support we received.

"With your support, we are able to provide food, support, and various programs throughout the year."

Helping to push the campaign over its target, local concrete company Burnco made a $5,000 donation just before Christmas.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

183695
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


185189


Real Estate
4498632
201 Highway 97
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details


Send us your News Tips!


185150


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pipsqueak
Pipsqueak Vernon SPCA >


185410


Will Arnett replaces Armie Hammer in Next Goal Wins

Showbiz
Will Arnett has replaced Armie Hammer in 'Next Goal Wins'. The 51-year-old actor has reportedly stepped in for Armie in...
Football free kick goes flying
Must Watch
Football free kick goes flying in the wrong direction.
Random facts
Galleries
Interesting and very random facts.
Snoring Great Dane puppy
Must Watch
Someone is tuckered out from all the holiday festivities!
Halle Berry clears up marriage speculation
Showbiz
Halle Berry had to deny she and Van Hunt had eloped after...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
185423