Vernon RCMP continue to investigate Christmas business break-ins

Photo: The Pink Spotted Goat

Vernon RCMP say they continue to investigate a string of business break-ins over the holidays.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 250-545-7171 after B&Es at The Pink Spotted Goat on 29th Avenue and Raven Hair Studio on 30th Avenue.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police received a report of a commercial alarm about 2:20 a.m. Dec. 28 at the hair studio.

A responding officer discovered an insecure exterior door.

No one was found inside the building, and police were met at the scene by the business owner.

Later that morning, shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to the same business for a second alarm.

Again, no one was found inside the business.

However, several items were stolen. Store owners said these included hair-care products and appliances along with gift packs.

A few days earlier, local artisan shop The Pink Spotted Goat was broken into.

Police were notified of the B&E the morning of Dec. 22 after an employee arrived to find the front door damaged.

Approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in the incident, which took place about 3:30 a.m.

The was closed through the holidays in the wake of the crime.

"Whomever did this knew exactly what they wanted, and I would bet they had been in the shop before," management posted on the store's Facebook page.