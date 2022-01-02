Residents of Vernon's 24th Avenue report gunfire overnight

Photo: Jon Manchester

Residents of Vernon's crime-plagued 24th Avenue report hearing gunfire in the early hours of Sunday.

Neighbours of a notorious fourplex that has been the scene of drug raids, a bomb scare and more say they heard multiple shots fired about 2:15 a.m.

The gunfire apparently happened outside, in the parking lot of the building.

This follows police action at the address on New Year's Eve, which saw both RCMP and firefighters respond.

It is believed Friday night's drama may have been an attempt to set fire to the building.

Police were seen leaving with a small propane tank.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

The multi-unit building on the 3000 block of 24th Avenue has been the scene of numerous police incidents in recent years.

Nineteen people were arrested in early December as part of a co-ordinated drug raid on the building and three other locations, all on 24th Avenue.

The fourplex was the previous scene of a bomb scare in October, when another propane tank device prompted the response of the RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit from Vancouver.

Past incidents in the neighbourhood include shootings in 2019 and 2018, and the fire bombing of a car in 2020.